EGYPT: Alstom has completed a programme to resignal the 240 km line running up the Nile south of Cairo from Beni Suef to Asyut.

This has increased capacity and raised the line speed to 160 km/h.

The signalling renewals included replacement of the previous electro-mechanical equipment, and the work has been undertaken under a €100m contract awarded by Egyptian National Railways in 2015. Alstom has supplied SmartLock 400 electronic interlockings, Iconis SCADA, centralised traffic control, a 11 kV power supply substation and what it termed a ‘robust’ support system.

Nexans supplied 1 700 km of cables developed to an ENR and Alstom specification for use on the project.

‘Our aim is to enhance the safety and efficiency of line operations while improving the passengers’ travel experience’, Alstom Egypt Managing Director Ramy Salah said on May 30.