EGYPT: Plasser & Theurer has signed a contract to supply a fleet of track maintenance machines to Egyptian National Railways.

Announcing the order on December 4, Plasser & Theurer said the significant investment in of ‘state-of-the-art’ machines would enable ENR to increase the safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the entire network, reducing maintenance costs and increasing the service life of track.

The contract covers:

four 09-2X/SD plain-line tamping machines;

two08-4x4/4S universal tampers for the maintenance of turnouts and crossings, with integrated three-rail lifting and the option of fixing the diverging rail in place;

five USP 2005 ballast profiling machines with an integrated sweeping unit and hopper, which can be used bidirectionally;

two RM 80-750 ballast cleaning machines for plain line and turnouts, with integrated crossfall and excavation depth control as well as additional trailers;

one APT 1500 RA self-propelled rail welding machine.

All will be delivered with the supplier’s Datamatic 2.0 fleet management platform.