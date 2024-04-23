NETHERLANDS: The government has confirmed co-funding for the electrification for two regional lines in the provinces of Overijssel and Gelderland.

The government’s Spring Statement on April 15 confirmed an additional €98m for the wiring at 1·5 kV DC of Zutphen – Hengelo (45·6 km) and Almelo – Hardenberg (26·2 km). Services on both lines are operated by Arriva. The total cost of the projects is envisaged at €200m.

‘In this way we make the railway more sustainable and prepare it for the future’, commented outgoing State Secretary for Infrastructure Vivianne Heijnen. ‘There are currently still diesel trains running on these two regional lines. They emit a lot of CO 2 and nitrogen every year.’

The launch of electric services on the two routes is planned for December 2027.