USA: The United States Army Corps of Engineers has awarded Granite a $71m contract to expand and update the rail yard serving the Fort Bliss military site at El Paso in Texas.

This will add loading spurs, expand the vehicle staging area and create a secondary connection from the yard to Union Pacific tracks.

This aims to boost the yard’s capacity, improve efficiency and speed up loading operations.

Construction is expected to begin in February 2025 and be completed in June 2027.

‘Our work at Fort Bliss not only showcases Granite’s capabilities, but also strengthens our internal partnerships and provides growth opportunities for our employees’, said Granite VP for Regional Operations Derek Bett on January 21.