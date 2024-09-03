Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: State-owned rolling stock manufacturer Türasaş has developed a wagon to enable the Turkish Armed Forces to transport military vehicles including Altai main battle tanks.

Initial testing of the prototype Uais wagon built at the Sivas factory has now been completed, and deliveries are to begin in 2025.

The wagons will be able to transport 78 of the 104 types of vehicles used by the Turkish Armed Forces. The design also takes into account TSI regulations for international operations as part of Turkey’s NATO commitments and for possible export customers.

The wagon has been specifically developed for domestic production to meet strategic national security needs rather than for versatile use, but it can also transport 40 and 45 ft containers.