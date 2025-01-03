Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Finland’s VR FleetCare has won an international tender to design and build wagons for the transport of tanks and other heavy military equipment in Arctic conditions.

The order placed by Norwegian rail infrastructure manager Bane Nor on December 20 on behalf of the Norwegian and Swedish militaries covers an initial 10 wagons, with the first to be delivered by the end of 2025. There are options for a further 110 vehicles.

Bane Nord said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Sweden and Finland’s entry into NATO, had created a new security situation in the Nordic region. CEO Thor Gjermund Eriksen said the order reflects the infrastructure manager’s role in total defence, and Nordic co-operation in civil security and transport preparedness. ‘The agreement entails a significant improvement in capacity for military transport on the railways both in Norway and Sweden, between the countries, and to other countries in Europe’, he said.

When the Norwegian wagons are not being used by the military, they can be used by Bane Nor or hired out for civilian traffic.

VR FleetCare said there are no heavy-duty wagons on the market which are approved for Arctic conditions, and its six-axle design would be carefully tailored to take into account the customers’ needs and challenges such as the accumulation of snow and ice.

‘We at VR have long know-how of the Arctic conditions and experience of heavy transport in the north’, said SVP Maintenance Otso Ikonen. He said the project would also improve domestic security of supply, as the 1 435 mm standard gauge design for Norway and Sweden could also be produced for Finland’s 1 524 mm broad gauge.

Production will be undertaken at VR FleetCare’s Pieksämäki workshop.

‘The project and the co-operation that are starting are important for Finnish wagon manufacturing, and a great start for the delivery of Finnish freight wagons abroad’, said Ikonen. ‘VR FleetCare can efficiently produce freight wagons in special series for the demanding needs of different industries. We have the necessary technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities to get production up and running quickly. We are pleased that we can use our expertise to secure Nordic co-operation and security of supply.’