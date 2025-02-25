PORTUGAL: Infrastructure manager Infraestruturas de Portugal has awarded Hitachi Rail and its partners SISINT and Conecticabo contracts to modernise telecoms and passenger information systems on Lisboa’s Cascais Line.

The stand-alone suburban line runs 25 km west from Lisboa Cais do Sodré station to the coastal town of Cascais.

The contracts announced on February 25 build on a previous agreement for Hitachi to deploy ETCS Level 2 on the route.

The telecoms contract covers data, time, energy and SCADA systems.

The passenger information systems will provide real-time updates at all stations, with support multimedia formats.

The contracts form part of a wider modernisation of the line. In 2022 a consortium of Comsa and Fergrupo was awarded a contract to convert the line’s electrification systems from 1·5 kV DC to the 25 kV 50 Hz used on the rest of the national network.

In 2023 national operator CP selected a consortium of Alstom and local partner Domingos da Silva Teixeira for a contract to supply 117 electric multiple-units, including a dedicated allocation of 34 for the Cascais Line.