AUSTRALIA: The Australian government gave final approval on November 5 for construction of a 39 km rail link in New South Wales to take Inland Rail from Illabo to Stockinbingal. The new alignment will bypass Cootamundra and Bethungra, where ARTC’s existing Main South Line follows a winding and steeply-graded alignment including the Bethungra Spiral.

The new single-track line will include a passing loop and maintenance refuge siding, eight river crossings, two bridges over roads and one under. John Holland is due to start construction in the second half of 2025, for opening in 2027.

Inland Rail received environmental approval from the New South Wales government in October 2024 to rebuild the 185 km section of the Main South Line from Illabo via Wagga Wagga to Albury on the Victoria-NSW border. Work covers providing clearance for 1 800 m long, 6·5 m high double-stack container trains along the existing railway.

Inland Rail can now prepare the environmental and social management plans, permits and licenses required before major construction starts. This includes further research and field surveys to finalise design, and extensive consultation with government agencies and key stakeholders such as councils and emergency services.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025, and is due for completion in 2027 as part of Inland Rail’s southern section. This runs between Beveridge, 40 km north of Melbourne, and Parkes, NSW, junction for the Broken Hill line.