USA: The Governor of California has signed legislation designed to accelerate electrification by exempting zero-emission railway projects on existing lines from requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act, which can lead to legal delays.

The bill passed with bipartisan support was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September. This was shortly after Caltrain launched its full electric service between San Francisco and San Jose, enabling faster and more frequent trains with lower emissions and noise.

‘Caltrain has entered its new electrified future, and we are all the better for it’, said Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard when the bill was signed. ‘I thank Assemblymember Lee and Governor Newsom for ensuring that other such projects can be streamlined and prioritised, allowing California to shrink its carbon footprint and enjoy the many benefits of convenient public transportation.’

Assemblymember Alex Lee said ‘we have to catch up with the rest of the world on electrifying our railway systems. Electric trains are greener, faster and more reliable. In the midst of the climate crisis, we can’t afford any delays to electrifying California’s trains.’