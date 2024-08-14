Show Fullscreen

LIECHTENSTEIN: A €100m project has been launched to modernise the 18·5 km single track railway running through Liechtenstein from Feldkirch in Austria to Buchs in Switzerland.

The work is being undertaken by Austrian infrastructure manager ÖBB Infrastruktur, which is responsible for the 9 km section of the line within Liechtenstein under a concession agreement with the principality which runs until the end of 2067.

The work will include track renewals, bridge reinforcement and repairs, drainage works, station modernisation including platform lengthening at Nendeln and Schaan-Vaduz and the construction of park-and-ride facilities. Computer-based interlockings will control eight level crossings from a new signal box at Nendeln.

On the Austrian section of the route, the platforms at Gisingen and Altenstadt will be extended to 120 m, and the existing Tisis station replaced by a new Feldkirch-Tosters with two platforms, an underpass and a cycle-and-ride facility.

The work is to be undertaken in two stages, with a blockade from August 10 to September 9 this year and another planned for summer 2026.

The Land of Vorarlberg’s Councillor for Climate Protection & Mobility Daniel Zadra said the 18 km route ‘is not only important for international rail traffic, but also for many people who commute to work here in the border triangle every day’.