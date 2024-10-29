Show Fullscreen

MOROCCO: National railway ONCF has awarded Vossloh two contracts to supply track components for the construction of a 320 km/h high speed line between Casablanca and Marrakech.

The 245 km project forms part of a 430 km extension of the existing 200 km Tanger – Kénitra high speed line to Marrakech. This is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

The contracts signed by Vossloh in the presence of King Mohammed VI and France’s President Emmanuel Macron on October 28 cover the supply of turnout components worth €50m by 2027 and €25m of rail fastenings by 2028.

‘The construction of such demanding high speed lines requires the highest standards in terms of quality and reliability’, said Voslsoh CEO Oliver Schuster. ‘With our innovative, high-quality products and our deep and comprehensive understanding of the rail track, we can meet these requirements and have once again established ourselves as the preferred partner.’