SPAIN: High speed rail infrastructure manager ADIF Alta Velocidad has awarded Ferrovial and Acciona a €164m contract to fit out the new Murcia del Carmen station.

The contract announced on May 3 covers building interiors, platform furniture and landscaping, as well as the installation of non-railway systems.

Meanwhile, work is underway to lay 13·4 km of track, including five 1 435 mm gauge and three dual gauge tracks thorough the station totalling 6·1 km.

The project is being funded by Murcia Alta Velocidad, a joint venture of the transport ministry, infrastructure manager, the region of Murcia and the city council.