SPAIN: High speed infrastructure manager ADIF Alta Velocidad announced on February 1 that it had awarded Copasa, Constructora San José and Syneox Rail a €112m contract to remodel Ourense station as a hub for rail and bus transport in northwestern Spain.

The station will eventually have 11 tracks, including three of 1 435 mm gauge. This will enable it to handle increasing traffic, particularly on the rebuilt line to Monforte de Lemos and Lugo.

The existing station building from the 1950s is to be substantially enlarged while preserving its existing architectural features.

The space available for passengers will be tripled to 1 340 m2, and there will be more natural light filtered through the building.

A concrete raft is to be built over the tracks, replacing the existing subway and supporting a waiting room above platforms 1 and 2 which will have views of trains arriving and departing. There will also be a traffic-free urban park.

The intention is that train services will not be disrupted while the 73-month project is undertaken.