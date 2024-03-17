Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: High speed rail infrastructure manager ADIF Alta Velocidad has awarded Sacyr Construcción a €49m contract to build the first section of a 19 km bypass around the town of Loja on the Antequera – Granada high speed line.

Trains currently use a single track, dual gauge electrified line through Loja at reduced speed.

The contract announced on March 4 covers the western 3·2 km, known as the Variante de Loja – Ríofrío. It includes the construction of two overbridges, realignment of two roads and the preparation of the site for a station.

The double track bypass will be built in four sections. The other three are:

Variante de Loja – A-92 (tendering underway);

Variante de Loja – Valle del Genil (planning);

Viaduct over the conventional line from Granada to Bobadilla (completed).

The bypass will include three viaducts 1 700 m, 794 m and 693 m long, and three tunnels at 1 300 m, 693 m and 615 m.