Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Australian Rail Track Corp has completed the Narrabri to Turrawan Line Upgrade project ahead of what it expects to be one of the largest grain harvests in years for farmers in northwest New South Wales.

The A$44·7m federally funded modernisation of the 35 km route was undertaken by Daracon Contractors, Rhomberg Sersa Australia and THEE Group. It included the replacement of outdated steel and timber sleepers with heavy-duty concrete, and upgrading the rails and associated civil works to increase the axleload to 25 tonnes and line speed to 80 km/h.

Show Fullscreen

This is intended to improve freight efficiency and connectivity within the region, and align with a future connection to the Inland Rail route at Narrabri North to position the region as a hub for freight.

‘More grain and goods can be transported in a single trip, providing a smoother connection and reducing transportation costs’, said Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development & Local Government Minister Catherine King on November 13.