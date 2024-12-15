Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Infrastructure manager ADIF has awarded Siemens Rail Automation a €21·6m contract to renew the safety and communications systems at Grisén station, northwest of Zaragoza on the Madrid to Barcelona conventional line. This is the junction for a short branch serving an Opel car factory.

The work forms part of a project to lengthen the loops to 750 m for the Algeciras to Zaragoza ‘rail motorway’ route. The line speed for passenger trains passing through the station will also be increased.

Siemens is to upgrade the interlocking system and associated control cabinets, renew all the safety and communications systems, install LED signals and renew associated wiring. The ASFA Digital ATP through the station area is also to be renewed.