SPAIN: The Ministry of Transport & Sustainable Mobility is to award Ineco contracts to supervise maintenance on more than 3 000 km of high speed line.
This will cover oversight of all aspects of maintenance, including track, electrification, civil engineering structures, tunnel ventilation and emergency facilities and telecoms.
The contract is divided into geographical areas:
- North: Madrid to León, Burgos and Ourense, €18·5m;
- South: Madrid to Sevilla, Málaga and Granada, €17·9m;
- Northeast: Madrid to Huesca, Barcelona and the French border, €19·4m;
- East: Madrid to València, Castelló de la Plana, Alacant and Murcia, €17·1m.