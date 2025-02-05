Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: Infrastructure manager Banedanmark is to undertake track renewals on the 67 km route between Skjern and Holstebro to facilitate the introduction of Siemens Mobility Mireo Plus B battery trains, which will have a higher axle load than the current diesel multiple-units.

Project Manager Morten Sylvest Hansen said the renewals to be undertaken between March 1 and July 14 will raise the maximum axle load from 17·5 to 22·5 tonnes, improve reliability and comfort and reduce the risk of faults. Battery charging facilities will also be installed at Skjern and Holstebro.

Other infrastructure works are to be undertaken while services are replaced by buses, including modernising 16 level crossings and three foot crossings; track remodelling at Lem, Ringkøbing, Ulfborg and Vemb; and new platforms at Lem.

‘We know that it is inconvenient for our customers that they cannot take the train for a period’, said Martha Vrist, director of operator Midtjyske Jernbaner, on February 3. ’But it will be good in the long run. With new tracks and new battery trains — Denmark’s first — the train experience for our customers will be completely unique.’