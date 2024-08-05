Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: The key message from Siemens Mobility for InnoTrans 2024 is similar to that the company promoted at recent editions of the show: enhancing digitalisation and sustainability. But this year, it is placing particular emphasis on how software tools can further reduce the environmental impact of the rail sector, influencing as many disciplines and processes as possible across the industry.

At Stand 230 located in hub27, the company is planning to showcase several of its digital platforms that can help to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of rail operations, maximising the use of existing infrastructure. The company says this will achieve more economical operations and maintenance and reduce environmental impact and emissions.

‘We will demonstrate the latest innovations that deliver 100% availability of trains, maximised network capacity, and improvements to the customer experience to reach up to 100% occupancy’, explains Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

Mireo, Velaro, Vectrain

While digital products and services are a key element of its indoor display, the company will also display four types of rail vehicle in the outdoor area.

A Velaro EG high speed trainset will be on display, built for Egypt’s ‘Suez Canal on tracks’ project which comprises the delivery of three mixed-traffic 250 km/h electrified lines totalling 2 000 km. The Velaro EG is built to be ‘desert-proof’, able to withstand extreme temperatures, Siemens says.

Also on show will be a Mireo Smart multiple-unit. This is a highly standardised regional trainset that can be delivered ‘within a very short time’ according to Siemens. The trainsets are also available to hire from Siemens’s Smart Train Lease subsidiary, which will have its own presence in the outdoor area.

A Vectrain is a complete trainset comprising a Vectron locomotive, a driving trailer car and hauled coaches. The concept is predicated on all of the vehicles being widely authorised for use across Europe, offering rapid approval and flexible operational options for prospective customers, according to Siemens.

Siemens will also be showcasing variants of its well established Vectron locomotive range, available as AC and multi-system options for different power supply needs. A passenger loco with a top speed of 230 km/h forms part of the Vectrain offering.

Product range on show

Back inside, a range of products will also be on show at the Siemens stand. This includes:

its fleet control software, on-train applications, remote train wake-up and software updates, and AI-based maintenance systems with Railigent X asset management functionality, as deployed on the München S-Bahn;

its Train2Cloud CBTC telecoms platform that supports 5G;

the MoBase spare parts procurement e-commerce tool;

its Train Planning System platforms that are supporting operational process optimisation, timetable creation, automation and optimisation for dispatchers, as well as engineering works planning;

the latest updates to its S3 passenger inventory management, pricing and seat reservation platform;

its HAFAS NextGen trip planning, real-time information, ticketing and demand-responsive transportation tool;

updates to the Siemens Xcelerator open-API digital business management suite which was unveiled at InnoTrans 2022.

Meanwhile, in Hall 27 on Stand 220, Siemens is to showcase its component portfolio for rolling stock suppliers and asset owners. This includes its bogie components and associated servicing options; the MoComp air-free brake system; traction and auxiliary converters; a synchronous traction motor gear unit, as well as a variety of modular and scalable onboard components and communications equipment.