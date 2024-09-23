Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: The 14th InnoTrans trade fair which opens on September 24 is the largest trade show ever to be held in Berlin, according to Dirk Hoffmann, COO of organiser Messe Berlin.

It is ‘a show that always moves with the times’, with this year’s focus being on electrification, digitalisation and sustainability. It is hosting a display dedicated to AI for the first time.

There are 2 940 exhibitors from 59 countries, with 42 display halls on a total area of 200 000 m2, 32 international associations from 17 countries and 27 transport companies from 15 countries. There are 133 vehicles on the 3·5 km of outdoor tracks and the organisers expect the launch of 226 world innovations during the four days of the show.

‘No other mobility trade show gathers so many decision-makers, movers and visionaries, where they can exchange ideas, negotiate business and finalise investments’, said InnoTrans director Kerstin Schulz. ‘A single visit gives trade visitors the opportunity to gain access to all the world’s markets.’