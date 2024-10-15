Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: The first international Railway Influencer Festival and award ceremony was held on the final day of InnoTrans 2024, bringing together 31 transport content creators and guests from 41 companies.

The diverse and international content creation community ‘is constantly growing and gaining in importance’ said InnoTrans director Kerstin Schulz. ‘It was time to create a format where influencers, bloggers and YouTubers with a wide reach can meet and exchange ideas with the rail industry and transport companies in person. Where, if not at InnoTrans, is the perfect setting for this?’

The prizes were awarded by a jury from the German Railway Industry Association, German Association of Transport Companies, German Electrical & Digital Manufacturers’ Association, European rail industry association UNIFE and the German Transport Forum.

The Best InnoTrans Video prize went to YouTuber Tobias Foltin for his Zug 2013 channel’s video of his top 10 trains at the previous InnoTrans.

The Best Brand Video award went to Alstom for its 3 min ‘Sustainable mobility for everyone, everywhere’ video, which the judges said combined strong imagery and convincing claims to shows the company’s goals and values.

The Best Mobility Channel award went to YouTuber Thibault Constant from Vancouver, who reports on trains around the world in his Simply Railway channel.