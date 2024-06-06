Show Fullscreen

KENYA: Kenya Railways has launched its strategic plan for 2023-27, setting out a medium-term policy, legal, institutional and regulatory framework to transform itself into the ’leading transport service provider in the region’.

The plan includes developing and upgrading rail infrastructure, increasing freight and passenger capacity, expanding rail’s share of port traffic, building a skilled and efficient workforce and institutionalising environmental, social and governance standards.

Specific initiatives include modernisation of the Mariakani and Athi River freight yards, rehabilitation of lines at Port Reitz, acquiring 480 new wagons and rehabilitating the metre-gauge Longonot – Malaba line.

There will be more rolling stock for the Nairobi – Suswa route, completion of the under construction Riruta – Ngong commuter line and a link to central Mombasa from the standard gauge terminus at Miritini.

Kenya Railways also commits to diversifying its income, automating processes and containing its staffing, fuel, operations and maintenance costs to drive financial sustainability.

Show Fullscreen

A ‘crucial component’ of the plan is extending the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba, Uganda and beyond to enhance regional trade. Separately, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda have agreed to co-ordinate future cross-border railway infrastructure maintenance to optimise use of resources.

The plan ‘is a monumental step for Kenya Railways and our nation’, said Roads & Transport Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen when it was launched in Mombasa on May 24.

‘The 2023-27 Strategic Plan is not just about infrastructure and technology; it’s about people. We are dedicated to creating a railway system that serves our citizens, drives economic growth and preserves our environment.’