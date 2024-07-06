Show Fullscreen

KENYA: A further 20 coaches which CRRC Nanjing Puzhen is supplying to increase capacity on the 480 km Standard Gauge Railway route from Mombasa to Nairobi were shipped from Shanghai at the end of June.

The contract signed in September covers a mix of first, second and business class coaches, dining cars and generator cars.



CRRC said the Kenyan Standard Gauge Railway is a ‘signature project’ under the Belt & Road Initiative, and a flagship of China’s strategy for its rail supply industry to ‘go global’.

CRRC has delivered 41 coaches for the line since 2017, and it has since opened its first overseas workshop providing 24/7 passenger train maintenance services.