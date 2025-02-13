Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: The introduction of freight trams in Berlin could be feasible, an interim report has found, and further studies will be undertaken once there is greater clarity on the legal requirements.

On January 28 the Berlin Senate took note of an interim report on freight trams presented by Ute Bonde, Senator for Mobility, Transport, Climate Protection & the Environment. This says that operations elsewhere in Germany and abroad show that freight trams are technically and operationally feasible. However, their long term viability is uncertain, and understanding the legal framework would require a lot of effort.

The federal government is undertaking work to clarify the legal regime for transporting freight on public transport vehicles, and its conclusions are expected to be presented later this year.

In-depth feasibility studies and economic analysis for freight tram operations in the capital will be undertaken after the federal government publishes its conclusions, with a further report to be made to the Berlin Senate at the end of 2026.