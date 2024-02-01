Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: Agreement has been reached for the Swiss city of Bern to donate 11 trams to the city of Lviv, where Switzerland will also support the construction of a 1 km tram route along Mykolaichuka and Shevchenko streets to the emergency hospital.

The partially low-floor Duewag/Vevey Be 4/8 trams dating from the 1980s and 1990s are being replaced by Stadler Tramlink vehicles, and would otherwise be scrapped.

They are expected to arrive in Lviv from July to December, with delivery to be funded by Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs which will also fund staff training.

A rail grinder, additional spare parts and jacks will also be supplied.