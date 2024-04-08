Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: Electroputere VFU Pașcani is to supply 40 low-floor trams to București, after national arbitration body CNSC ordered the disputed contract to be awarded.

The contract worth an estimated 300m lei was originally to have been awarded in 2020, but the budget was insufficient and concerns were raised about cost of the relatively low capacity 18 m long vehicles.

An option covering a further 60 trams has been voided.

It has not been confirmed what trams will be supplied, as the company does not have its own design. It has previously been involved in overhauls of existing vehicles for Iași and Timișoara, partially in association with Astra Vagoane Călători.