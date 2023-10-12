Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Roma city transport operator ATAC has selected CAF for a €457m framework contract to supply up to 121 bidirectional trams for use on new and existing lines.

Councillor for Transport Eugenio Patanè said it was one of the largest ever tram tenders in Europe, and marked a historic moment as the Stanga trams which are to be replaced are ‘a flagship of Roman public transport’ but are now 70 years old.

Some of the Stanga trams will be renovated for use on an Archeotram route serving the city’s historic sights.

The trams to be supplied by CAF will be 33·5 m long and have a capacity of 215 passengers, with 68 seats and two wheelchair spaces.

Patanè said they would feature ‘the most innovative technology’, with higher capacity than existing vehicles, better performance and lower noise on sharp curves. Features will include air-conditioning, CCTV, public address, passenger counting and collision warning systems, with batteries for catenary-free operation on some routes.

Hitachi Rail, Stadler and Skoda Group had also bid for the framework contract. CAF was named as the winner on September 29, and the contract is now being finalised for government sign-off.

An initial firm order for 40 trams is planned, with delivery scheduled within 18 months of the contract signing.

ATAC General Manager Alberto Zorzan said the framework forms part of a wider project to renew Roma’s public transport fleet, with tenders also called for the purchase of low-emission buses.