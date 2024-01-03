Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Roma transport operator ATAC has awarded CAF a framework contract for the supply of up to 121 trams.

Hitachi Rail, Stadler and Škoda Group had also bid. CAF was named as preferred bidder on September 29, and the contract has now been finalised following government approval.

On January 2 CAF announced a €130m firm order for the supply of an initial 40 Urbos trams along with spare parts and the provision of five years of maintenance.

Options are included for a further 81 trams, which would take the value of the order to more than €400m.

The initial trams will replace older Stanga trams which are now 70 years old. Future orders could include cars for use on planned new lines.

The five-section bidirectional trams from the Urbos family will be 33·5 m long and have a capacity of 215 passengers, with 68 seats and two wheelchair spaces.

They will be designed for the future installation of an onboard energy storage system, enabling catenary-free operation to both reduce the visual impact on the historic city and improve energy efficiency.