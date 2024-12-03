Show Fullscreen

UK: Graham has been awarded a contract for the detailed design and construction of a tram-train line between Cardiff Central station and Cardiff Bay. This forms Phase 1 of the planned Cardiff Crossrail plan to develop a line running from the northwest of the city to the planned Parkway station to the east.

Phase 1a is to start at a new two-platform tram-train stop in the southern car park of Cardiff Central station, and run through Callaghan Square and on raised track to join the existing railway from Queen Street to Cardiff Bay station. A third platform would be provided at Cardiff Bay, in addition to the second being built as part of the South Wales Metro railway upgrading programme.

Phase 1a is now fully funded, with the Welsh and UK governments each committing £50m. The planned Phase 1b extension from Cardiff Bay Station to Pierhead Street is not currently funded.

The early contractor involvement deal announced by Graham on December 1 will see the company collaborate with Cardiff Council and Transport for Wales to manage design costs and streamline the construction process. Detailed design is scheduled to be completed by autumn 2025, allowing construction to start for opening in 2028.

Earlier this year the council appointed consultants WSP and Rider Levett Bucknall to provide programme and cost management services.