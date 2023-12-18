Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Bologna municipality has awarded a consortium of CMB (lead contractor), Alstom Ferroviaria, Amplia and Alstom Transport a contract to build and commission the 6·9 km first section of the Green Line tramway and to supply rolling stock.

Of the €272·2m package, €173m covers the civil works, and €58·6m is to be spent on the rolling stock.

The same consortium is already building the 16·5 km Red Line, where construction has been under way since May. This is to be Bologna’s first modern light rail line.

The first section of the Green Line will run from Corticella in the north to Via dei Mille in the centre. It will have 17 stops, of which three would be shared with the Red Line over 1·2 km of route.

At Via Shakespeare, near the northern terminus, an interchange station with suburban bus services, an extensive area for parking spaces and a tram stabling facility are to be built.

Civil works are expected to start next spring for completion by June 2026, a deadline stipulated for projects using funds from the European Union’s Recovery & Resilience Fund.

In a subsequent phase, the Green Line would be extended to Due Madonne in the southeast.