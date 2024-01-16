Show Fullscreen

ITALY: The city of Firenze has awarded a consortium of CMB, Alstom, Hitachi Rail and ComNet a contract to supply and install the track, overhead electrification, substations and lighting for the tram Line 4 project.

The €50m contract covers Section 4.2 of the line, the outermost 5·3 km from Le Piagge railway station to San Donnino and the centre of Campi Bisenzio with 11 stops.

There is a €49m option for a second lot covering the 6·3 km Section 4.1 from Le Piagge to Leopolda and Porta al Prato with 13 stops. This will connect Section 4.2 with the existing Line 1, enabling Line 4 services to run through to the city centre.

The Line 4 project is being financed through the National Recovery & Resilience Plan.

‘We are delighted to be able to contribute to intensifying Firenze’s transport system with the construction of more than 11 km of tramway in addition to what has already been achieved for Line 2’, said Michele Viale, President & CEO of Alstom Ferroviaria, on January 12.