UK: Four companies have pre-qualified for a potential contract to replace the oldest trams on the London Trams network centred on Croydon.

Transport for London announced on September 10 that it had issued invitations to tender to Alstom, CAF, Hitachi Rail and Stadler Valencia. Any order would be subject to funding, with TfL saying it continues to discuss its capital funding requirements with the government.

The initial contract would be for 24 trams to enter service in the late 2020s. These would provide a one-for-one replacement of the Bombardier Transportation CR4000 cars which date from the opening of the 28 km Tramlink network in 2000. They are becoming less reliable as they reach the end of their design life, and one was withdrawn after being damaged in the fatal derailment at Sandilands in 2016.

TfL said the new trams would offer a more comfortable and reliable service, with a redesigned interior, air-conditioning, the latest audio and visual real-time travel information, mobile device charging points and the latest safety features. There would be a multi-use area, primarily for wheelchair users but also able to accommodate pushchairs and luggage when not in use.

There would be an option to order more trams to replace the 12 Stadler Variobahn trams introduced in two batches from 2012 and 2015. To make best use of capacity at Stadler’s Berlin Pankow factory, the first three of these were diverted from a batch of five originally ordered for Bergen in Norway.

‘Croydon’s trams are a vital piece of infrastructure, connecting remote areas to our town centre’, said Executive Mayor of Croydon Jason Perry. ‘We look forward to seeing this proposed fleet introduced and hope to see longer-term investment secured for the system, providing improved transport links and a welcome boost to the regeneration of our town centre and our local economy.’