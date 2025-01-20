Show Fullscreen

FINLAND: Sweco has won a framework contract to provide design and engineering services for expansion of Helsinki’s light rail network.

Projects cover up to 30 route-km, including the Malmin-Jakomaen network serving northeast districts of the city. Helsinki’s Urban Environment Committee discussed the plans on November 26, and if approved by the city council construction would take place in 2028-32.

The 15·2 km project aims to serve an area of significant population growth, with the current 46 000 inhabitants along the route expected to more than double by 2050.

The first phase covers a core route and western branch to Malmin, costing approximately €339m. Diverging from the central tram network at Kumpula, the 8·6 km core route parallels the Lahdenväylä motorway northeast via Viiki before turning northwest to cross the highway to reach Malminkenttä at the southern edge of a former airfield now being redeveloped. Journey time from Kumpula would be around 18 min. The Malmin Line would then continue for 2·6 km west via the main line station to terminate at Malmin hospital.

A second phase covers the 4·0 km Jakomäkaen Line, costing a further €99m. This branches off at Malminkenttä to head north across the airfield before turning east to Jakomäki and terminating at Kuussilta in Vaarala.

As well as running through from Helsinki’s legacy on-street tram network, the core route would offer interchange with the Jokeri orbital light rail line at Viiki.