FINLAND: Helsinki transport operator Kaupunkiliikenne’s maintenance division has converted an old tram into a overhead electrification de-icing vehicle for use on light rail Line 15.

The original tram dates from the 1980s. The conversion involved removing the seats and a central low-floor section which had been added in 1999, and adding a second cab to enable bidirectional operation.

The vehicle applies an anti-fogging agent using a spray rather than a traditional felt roll, monitored with 10 CCTV cameras.

It has been nicknamed Ananas (pineapple) because of its livery.