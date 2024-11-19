Show Fullscreen

USA: NJ Transit has awarded a joint venture of ACI and Herzog a contract to operate and maintain the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail network after the current design-build-operate-maintain contract expires.

The new contract runs for 15 years from September 15 2025, with two five-year extension options. The cost is not to exceed $1·5bn.

Bids were also submitted by Alstom and by a joint venture of Keolis, KinkiSharyo, Shimmick Construction and current operator Twenty First Century Rail Corp.

The first section of the 33 km network with 24 stations opened in 2000 and it now carries 48 000 passengers/day.

‘With this new contract, NJ Transit reaffirms its focus on maintaining the highest standard of service our HBLR customers have come to expect, while supporting the continued growth of Hudson County’, said NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S Corbett when the contract was approved on November 13.