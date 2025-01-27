Show Fullscreen

SWEDEN: Göteborgs Spårvägar began putting its longer and higher capacity Alstom trams into passenger service on Route 11 on January 19, following a preview trip for invited guests two days before.

Regional transport authority Västtrafik ordered 60 Type M34 trams in two batches in 2021-22. They are being produced at Alstom’s Bautzen factory in Germany for entry into service over the next two years.

The 45 m long Type M34 is 12 m longer than the M33 trams ordered in 2016, increasing capacity from 220 to 319 passengers and providing more space for wheelchair users and pushchairs.

The operator said ’as Göteborg grows, we need to be able to welcome more passengers aboard our trams, instead of running more trams on our already busy streets. With the new M34 tram, we can do that.’