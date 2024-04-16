Show Fullscreen

QATAR: Two more sections of the Lusail Tram network north of Doha were opened on April 8, adding a further 10·4 route-km.

The Orange Line has been extended by 7·6 km from Al Wessil to Rawdat Lusail, serving 10 new stops. North of Naifa, the trams operate over a long single-track loop, running northwards through Fox Hills and Downtown Lusail and south via Erkiyah and Lusail Stadium.

A 2·8 km branch from Tarfat South to Seef Lusail North with four stops has been designated as the Pink Line. Services operate through to the Red Line metro interchange at Legtaifiya, sharing tracks with the Orange Line between Tarfat South and Legtaifiya.

A further intermediate stop is due to be opened on the Pink Line at Al Sa’ad Plaza, south of Seef Lusail North. This will provide interchange to the east-west Purple Line now under construction, which will run via Downtown Lusail and Grand Masjed to the Red Line terminus at Lusail QNB. The western section of the Purple Line will share tracks with the planned Turquoise Line, which will start from Lusail QNB and run around the single track Naifa – Rawdat Lusail – Stadium loop.