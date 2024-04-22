Show Fullscreen

URUGUAY: An external review of the planned Montevideo light rail project is to be commissioned by the Ministry of Transport & Public Works with funding from Inter-American Development Bank.

This will help negotiations between public institutions, the private sector and bus operators regarding the planned 35 km line, which would serve the urban area along the coast between the capital’s historic centre and El Pinar to the east.

Plans for the project are being developed by local authorities in Montevideo and Canelones and the 3 Eses consortium of local construction companies Saceem and Stiler and rolling stock supplier Stadler.

The project would include a recast of bus services in the Ciudad de la Costa suburban area sprawling along the 17 km between Carrasco and El Pinar, which has seen significant population growth.

The light rail line is expected to reduce the subsidy for fossil fuel used in suburban transport by US$4·7m per year.