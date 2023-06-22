Show Fullscreen

URUGUAY: The government has authorised the further development of a private sector proposal for a 35 km light rail line serving the urban area along the coast between central Montevideo and El Pinar to the east.

The line would start in the capital’s historic centre and run along 18 de Julio, Italia and Giannattasio avenues through Ciudad de la Costa to El Pinar, halving the current public transport journey time.

There would be 33 stops, with park-and-ride facilities at Parque Batlle and Avenida Italia y Barradas. There would be depot and stabling facilities in Aguada and El Pinar.

An initial proposal for the line was submitted to the government at the end of 2022 by the 3 Eses consortium of Stadler Rail Valencia, Stilder and Saceem.

On June 5 the government gave its backing to the development of a more detailed feasibility study at the consortium’s own expense.

It is envisaged that the line could be developed through a 25 to 30 year design, build and operate contract which would be awarded through a competitive tender.

The cost is estimated at US$500m, which would be financed through a public-private partnership agreement.