Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: On September 22 Moskva mayor Sergey Sobyanin inaugurated a 650 m section of tramway on the east side of the city centre along ul Sergiya Radonezhskogo between pl Ilyicha and pl Andronievskaya.

The short connection has a single stop and links existing routes. The new Route 2 now provides a direct link between the city centre at Kursk station and ul 3 Vladimirskaya in the Perovo district, with seven Vityaz-M trams operating at headways of around 10 min.

At the same time, services 12, 38 and 46 were restored over 3 km of lines from Ilyicha square along ul Rogozhsky Val and shosse Entuziastov. These were suspended in May 2022 for reconstruction of a main line railway bridge for Moskva Diameter line D4.