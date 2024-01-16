Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Revenue services have started on a 6 km tramway extension in Olsztyn, taking the city’s network to 17 km.

The extension branches off the existing network at the junction of al Piłsudskiego and ul Kościuszko in order to the Pieczewo residential area in the southeast of the city.

Revenue services commenced on December 30 with the launch of a new Route 4 which runs from Pieczew to the city’s main railway station. January 1 saw the introduction of Route 5, connecting Pieczewo to the transfer hub at Wysoka Brama, which has been relocated and double-tracked to increase capacity. The city’s bus network was also modified to reflect the opening of the tram extension.

The double-track line serving 13 stops was built by a consortium of Polimex and Trakcja under a 403m złoty contract awarded in 2021. The extension includes a 270 m flyover across the junction of ul Krasickiego and ul Synów Pułku.

Durmazlar has supplied 12 Panorama trams to expand the city’s fleet under a 107·9m złoty contract signed in August 2018. The five-section vehicles for 600 V DC operation are 33 m long and 2 500 mm wide, and fitted with four double leaf and two single leaf doors per side. Each car can carry up to 210 passengers, including 40 seated.

An additional stabling shed has also been built at the ul Kołobrzeska tram depot.