CHINA: The Dujiangyan M-TR Tourist Passenger Line tramway opened on May 15, serving attractions in a city 60 km northwest of Chengdu which is popular with visitors.

The 13·8 km main route of the M-TR tramway starts at Bajiao Temple and runs west across the River Jinma and then south to Cultural Tourism City and Mount Qingcheng, where there an interchange with the terminus of the railway from Chengdu.

There is a 3·4 km branch from Cultural Tourism City to Zijingcheng, via an interchange with railway services at Dujiangyan.

The tramway has 21 stops, and a depot at Zijingcheng.

Services are operated using 26 Alstom Citadis 302 trams manufactured by CRRC Chengdu. The 100% low-floor five-section 750 V DC trams are 32 m long with a capacity of 292 passengers and maximum speed of 70 km/h, and incorporate panda themed design elements.