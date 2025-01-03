Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: The L4 light rail line serving Parramatta in western Sydney opened on December 20, with simultaneous first departures from the Westmead and Carlingford termini at 05.00.

The 12 km line serves destinations including the Westmead Health Precinct, CommBank Stadium — home of the National Rugby League side Parramatta Eels — Riverside theatres, cafes and restaurants around Church Street, Parramatta Square, Rosehill Gardens Racecourse and three Western Sydney University campuses. Around 130 000 people live within walking distance of the 16 stops, and ridership is expected to reach 22 000 passengers/day by 2026.

Show Fullscreen

The line makes use of the former single-track T6 Carlingford Line railway alignment between Camellia and Carlingford. This had two trains per hour, and conversion to double-track light rail has enabled a significant increase in services and better connections to town centres including Parramatta and the Sydney central business district.

‘The people of Parramatta have light rail travelling on their streets again for the first time in 80 years’, said Deputy Premier and Minister for Western Sydney Prue Car. ’We are focusing on delivering the essential services that Western Sydney needs most, and that includes reliable public transport to reduce travel times and congestion for local residents.

‘The opening of this significant transport link is a big investment in the future of Parramatta, and will soon become part of the daily routines of thousands of Parramatta residents for generations to come.’

Construction

Show Fullscreen

The project was approved in 2018 and has cost A$2·875bn. A joint venture of Downer and CPB Contractors was awarded the civil works contract.

The fit-out and operations and maintenance contract was won by the Great River City Light Rail consortium of operator Transdev and CAF. Transdev said 60% of frontline staff are Western Sydney residents and 40% are women. Collaborations with employment and community service providers opened opportunities for people with disabilities, first nation peoples and culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

CAF has supplied 13 seven-section 45·4 m long light rail vehicles with a capacity of around 400 passengers. These have traction motors from Traktionssysteme Austria and a collision warning system developed by Bosch, as well as roof-mounted batteries for use on two catenary-free sections of route totalling 4 km between Westmead and Cumberland Hospital and between Prince Alfred Square and Tramway Avenue.

The line includes 1·2 km of wire-free grassed ‘green track’ in parks and heritage-sensitive environments This used 81% less concrete in its construction and reduces noise and urban heat.

Stage 2

Show Fullscreen

In the 2024-25 budget the New South Wales government committed A$2·1bn for the 10 km 14 stop Stage 2 which will connect growing communities between Ermington, Melrose Park and Olympic Park.

John Holland began early works began in December for the first 1·3 km which will include a 320m public and active transport bridge between Wentworth Point and Melrose Park.

‘By investing in projects like the Parramatta Light Rail, we’re helping our city grow around key public transport links.’, said Minister for Transport Jo Haylen. ‘The L4 will connect some of our fastest growing communities and premier destinations in the area, making it easier for people to live, visit and work here.’