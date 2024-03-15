Show Fullscreen

PORTUGAL: Metro do Porto has awarded Alstom a contract to supply signalling, safety and control systems for the Pink Line project.

The first section of the Pink Line will run underground for 3 km from São Bento to Boavista-Casa da Música, serving four stations and improving access to the city centre. Metro de Porto plans to gradually expand the line to form a circular route.

Announcing the order on March 12, Alstom said it would supply its Cityflo 250 signalling, including a ‘state-of-the-art’ interlocking and real-time monitoring. The project will be managed from its site at Maia in Porto.