Show Fullscreen

USA: Austin Transit Partnership has appointed consultancy Aecom to support Phase 1 of the Texas state capital’s light rail network.

Responsibilities will include programme management oversight and initiation, environmental services, design management, railway systems commissioning and operational readiness.

The 15·7 km Phase 1 of the light rail network would run from 38th Street to Yellow Jacket, with a branch to Oltorf and 15 stops.

The double-track street-running modern tramway would cross Lady Bird Lake at Trinity Street; previous proposals for tunnelled sections through the city centre are not being taken forward under the initial phase.

It will be the city’s first modern light rail line, although the city is served by Capital Metro’s Red Line which covers a 52 km route between the city centre and Leander. Much of this is shared with freight traffic, and it is worked by a fleet of Stadler GTW 2/6 diesel multiple-units.

Project promoter ATP is a local government corporation established by the city of Austin and transport agency Capital Metro to take the project forward.

‘We are proud of our partnership with ATP for Austin’s first light rail transit system’, said Aecom President Lara Poloni. ‘Cities across the USA continue to make unprecedented investments in rail infrastructure, and Austin is no exception. This critical project will transform how Austinites navigate their city, with the promise of stimulating economic growth, protecting the existing environment and promoting a sustainable future for generations to come.’