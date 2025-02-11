Show Fullscreen

USA: The procurement process has begun for a contract to design and build Austin Light Rail Phase 1.

The 15·7 km Phase 1 would run from 38th Street to Yellow Jacket, with a branch to Oltorf. The double-track street-running tramway will have 15 stops and include pedestrian and cycling paths and a bridge across Lady Bird Lake.

‘Today marks an important milestone for Austin Light Rail as we begin to transition to the final design and construction phase’, said Greg Canally, Executive Director of the Austin Transit Partnership. ATP has been established by the city and transport agency Capital Metro to take the project forward.

‘The partners selected for this contract will help shape and deliver nearly every aspect of Austin’s first light rail system and play a critical role in the project’s success.’

A progressive design-build delivery model is to be used, with ATP collaborating with industry partners to develop designs that balance technical requirements with the city’s needs. This is intended to minimise disruption during construction and take into account the latest costings to align with the project budget.

The RFI announced on February 5 and open to March 19 seeks industry feedback on the draft solicitation and contract documents. This early engagement is designed to strengthen competition and provide potential partners with more information to assemble the best teams.

ATP plans to begin awarding contracts next year, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 for opening in 2033.

ATP has appointed Aecom to provide programme management oversight and initiation, environmental services, design management and support railway systems commissioning and operational readiness.