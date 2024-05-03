Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: Revenue services on the full length of inter-urban tram Route 11 between Liberec and Jablonec nad Nisou have restarted following a two-year rebuilding which included conversion from metre to 1 435 mm gauge.

The reopening on May 1 completed a 30-year programme to rebuild the tram network operated by DPML. All regular services are now operated on 1 435 mm tracks, although there is a section of dual gauge in the centre of Liberec for heritage services.

The 12 km inter-urban route opened in 1955, and carries around 1 million passengers/year.

The rebuilding included partial rerouting and segregation from road traffic, resignalling, drainage works and construction of two bridges.

The work was undertaken in four contractual packages.

Work on the section between Vratislavice and Jablonec began in April 2022 and had been scheduled for completion in summer 2023, but was delayed by legal issues around land acquisition and the impact of the pandemic. The cost came in at KC893m.

Future plans include an 800 m extension to ul Kamenná in Jablonec.