Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: Infrastructure manager Správa Železnic has called tenders for track renewals on its steepest section of line and its only rack railway, between Tanvald and Kořenov on the Liberec – Jelenia Góra cross-border route to Poland.

Ordinary services do not use the Abt rack and pinion system, which is to be renovated as it is protected as a cultural monument.

The budget for the project is €23·4m, with Správa Železnic contributing €18·8m; EU and national sources will meet 81% of this.

The rack railway works form part a wider EU-backed modernisation of the cross-border route. On the Polish side, this includes track renewals on the 13 km between Szklarska Poręba Górna and the border and safety enhancements at two level crossings.

Completion is planned for 2027.