USA: Sacramento Regional Transit District has ordered further eight Siemens Mobility S700 low floor light rail vehicles.

The latest order announced on October 9 follows from an initial 20 which were ordered in 2020 and further eight ordered in 2021, taking the total order to 36.

Producing is being undertaken at Siemens’ plant in Sacramento. So far 17 of the LRVs have been delivered and are undergoing testing ahead of entry into service on the Gold Line by summer 2024.

‘The additional order of new light rail cars builds upon SacRT’s strong relationship with Siemens here in Sacramento and will dramatically improve accessibility and comfort for our riders’, said SacRT Chair and Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy. ‘We are accelerating SacRT’s light rail modernisation programme which will improve the reliability of our fleet and improve access for persons with disabilities, seniors, bicyclists and families with strollers.’