FINLAND: Plans for the third phase of the Tampere tramway could be scaled back, after the national government’s 2024-25 budget allocated €55m rather than the expected €100m.

The planned 9·3 km, 11-stop extension to Suuppa in Pirkkala would be reduced to 4·7 km and five stops to end at the Tampere boundary at Partola.

The planned 4·3 km four-stop extension from Kaupin Kampus to Koilliskeskus in Linnainmaa would end at Tampere Tennis Keskus.

The national government funding had been expected to cover 30% of the €335m cost of Phase 3. Planning has been completed and construction was scheduled to start in 2025 for opening by 2029.

The city of Tampere and Pirkkala municipality will make a decision on how to proceed during October.